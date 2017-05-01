Catholic World News

Knights of Malta choose new interim leader, plan revised statutes

May 01, 2017

The Knights of Malta have elected a new leader, to serve during a period of reform guided by a papal delegate.

Fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre, who had been head of the Italian branch of the Knights, was chosen in an April 29 ballot to be lieutenant. He replaces Fra’ Matthew Festing, who resigned as grand master in January at the urging of Pope Francis. The new leader does not take the same title, because his election is for an interim term.

Archbishop Angelo Becciu, who has been named by the Pontiff as a special delegate to oversee a process of reform in the Order, had met with key leaders of the Order prior to the vote. The Vatican had reportedly urged the Knights to choose a temporary leader, and to change the statutes of the Order so that more members can be involved in choosing the next grand master.

The call for revision of the statutes had been strongly supported by the German branch of the Knights of Malta, which now appears to have emerged victorious in an internal power struggle.

