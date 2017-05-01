Action Alert!
Bishops’ commission welcomes European Pillar of Social Rights

May 01, 2017

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, has unveiled the European Pillar of Social Rights, a document that addresses labor-related issues in the EU nations.

“The initiative is an important step towards the European treaties’ objective of a social market economy,” the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community said in a statement welcoming the initiative.

