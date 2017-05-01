Catholic World News
Bishops’ commission welcomes European Pillar of Social Rights
May 01, 2017
Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, has unveiled the European Pillar of Social Rights, a document that addresses labor-related issues in the EU nations.
“The initiative is an important step towards the European treaties’ objective of a social market economy,” the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community said in a statement welcoming the initiative.
References:
- European pillar of social rights: an important step towards a social market economy (COMECE)
- European Pillar of Social Rights (EU)
- EU Commission unveils 'pillar' of social rights protection to fight populists (Deutsche Welle)
