Catholic World News

Italian nun beatified

May 01, 2017

Sister Leopoldina Naudet (1773-1834), foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Verona, was beatified at the Basilica of St. Anastasia in Verona on April 29.

Cardinal Angelo Amato, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes for Saints, presided at the Mass of beatification.

“Brought up in the court of the Habsburgs, first in Florence and then in Vienna, from her youth she had a strong vocation to prayer, but also to educational service,” Pope Francis said during his April 30 Regina Coeli address.

“She consecrated herself to God and, through various experiences, was able to form a new religious community at Verona, under the protection of the Holy Family, which is still alive in the Church,” he continued. “We unite ourselves to their joy and to their thanksgiving.”

