Catholic World News

Pope appeals for peace in Venezuela

May 01, 2017

Pope Francis issued an appeal for peace in Venezuela during his April 30 Regina Coeli address.

Typically, the Pontiff devotes his Angelus or Regina Coeli address to the day’s Gospel reading and intercedes for various intentions following the recitation of the Marian prayer. Having returned to the Vatican from Egypt the previous evening, the Pope instead devoted the bulk of the address to the appeal, at the conclusion of a lengthy public audience with Italian Catholic Action.

“Tragic news does not cease to arrive about the situation in Venezuela and the worsening of the clashes, with numerous dead, wounded and arrested,” he said to those gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “While I unite myself to the grief of the families of the victims, for whom I assure prayers of suffrage, I address a heartfelt appeal to the government and to all the components of the Venezuelan society to avoid all further forms of violence.”

The Pope added:

May human rights be respected and may negotiated solutions be sought to the grave humanitarian, social, political and economic crisis that is distressing the population. We entrust to the Most Holy Virgin Mary the intention of peace, of reconciliation, and of democracy in that dear country. And we pray for all countries that are going through grave difficulties; I am thinking in particular these days of the Republic of Macedonia.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!