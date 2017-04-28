Catholic World News

Trump names noted pro-life leader to HHS post

April 28, 2017

Charmaine Yoest, the former president of Americans United for Life, has been named by President Trump to be assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Yoest will take a position that was held during the Obama administration by Kevin Griffis, who is now vice president for communications at Planned Parenthood.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!