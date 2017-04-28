Catholic World News

Chinese police raid ‘underground’ Catholic parish

April 28, 2017

Chinese police raided an ‘underground’ Catholic Church last week, disrupting Mass, and announcing that they had successfully stopped “illegal religious activity.”

The raid in the town of Heilongjiang occurred on April 20. It appeared to be part of a new crackdown on the ‘underground’ Catholic Church. Shortly before Easter, authorities had taken two ‘underground’ prelates into custody: Bishop Vincent Guo Xijin on Mindong and Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou. The latter has been released; the former remains in custody.

