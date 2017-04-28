Catholic World News

Pope arrives in Egypt

April 28, 2017

Pope Francis has arrived in Egypt for a two-day visit, which will be highlighted by a Friday address to an inter-religious conference hosted by Al Azhar University.

The Pope’s flight from Rome arrived at the airport in Cairo in the early afternoon. He was greeted there by Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattat al Sisi, and by a delegation of the nation’s religious leaders. From the airport, he traveled to the presidential palace for a courtesy visit. Then he traveled to Al Azhar, where he met with the institution’s leader, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, in advance of the afternoon conference.

During the flight from Rome to Cairo, the Pope followed a custom of papal trips, sending telegrams of greetings to the heads of state of the countries over which he flew: Italy and Greece.

