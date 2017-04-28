Catholic World News

USCCB: bishop calls for changes to House Republicans’ health care bill

April 28, 2017

The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development renewed his criticisms of portions of health-care legislation proposed by House Republicans.

“In modifying the American Health Care Act to again attempt a vote, proponents of the bill left in place its serious flaws, including unacceptable modifications to Medicaid that will endanger coverage and affordability for millions of people,” Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Florida, said on April 27.

He added:

Sadly, some of the recently proposed amendments—especially those designed to give states flexibility—lack apparent safeguards to ensure quality of care. These additions could severely impact many people with pre-existing conditions while risking for others the loss of access to various essential coverages.

