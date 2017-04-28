Catholic World News

French cardinal rues ‘democracy gone mad’ in ‘worst-ever election campaign’

April 28, 2017

Stating that “our voters are totally lost,” Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon expressed deep frustration with the French presidential election campaign.

In the first round of voting on April 23, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen emerged as candidates in the May 7 runoff.

“Democracy seems to be losing its sense and being cast adrift by media shabbiness,” the prelate said. “This has been our worst-ever election campaign, characterized by the unforgivable accusations, total critiques, violence, chaos and the misleading of voters.”

“It seems we’re dealing with a democracy gone mad,” he added. “Those who win are just electoral animals, not competent, rational politicians.”

