Algeria: bishops distance themselves from monk’s crowdfunding campaign for beatification cause

April 28, 2017

The postulator of the beatification cause of 19 monks slain in Algeria launched—and soon stopped—a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to raise 10,000 euros to pay for the cause.

Father Thomas Georgeon, a Cistercian monk near Rome, launched the campaign without consulting with the Algerian bishops.

Bishop Jean-Paul Vesco of Oran said that he and Algeria’s three other bishops were troubled by the lack of consultation and described the campaign as “a regrettable initiative that shows the difficulty in understanding our situation from the outside.”

One Algerian daily reported that the campaign’s purpose was “to finance the Church in Algeria to spread Christianity” in the largely Muslim nation.

