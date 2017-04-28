Catholic World News

Bishops’ commission: EU must do more to protect children from violent, pornographic images

April 28, 2017

The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community called upon the EU to do more to protect children from violent and pornographic images online and on television.

While welcoming recent action by the Culture and Education Committee of the European Parliament, the bishops’ commission said that it is “unfortunate that the majority rejected proposals that would have strengthened the protection of minors against pornography and gratuitous violence in ‘demand media services,’ including by means of obligations to adopt technical measures (e.g., encrypting and parental controls).”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!