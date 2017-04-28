Catholic World News

Prayer for peace in all of Nepal’s Catholic churches

April 28, 2017

An hour of prayer for peace was held in all of Nepal’s Catholic churches on April 25, a week after an arson attack on the cathedral in Kathmandu.

The cathedral’s parish priest, Father Ignatius Rai, said that Christians and others in the largely Hindu nation deserve “respect and dignity, so that all religious groups can be free to practice their faith. We can no longer endure persecution and violence.”

