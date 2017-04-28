Catholic World News

Ethiopian state bans small churches

April 28, 2017

The Ethiopian state of Amhara has banned small churches—inspiring the neighboring state of Tigray to consider a ban on ecclesial communities with under 6,000 members, as well as a ban on evangelization.

The moves come as Protestant churches make inroads in traditionally Ethiopian Orthodox areas, according to World Watch Monitor.

