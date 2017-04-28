Catholic World News
Ethiopian state bans small churches
April 28, 2017
The Ethiopian state of Amhara has banned small churches—inspiring the neighboring state of Tigray to consider a ban on ecclesial communities with under 6,000 members, as well as a ban on evangelization.
The moves come as Protestant churches make inroads in traditionally Ethiopian Orthodox areas, according to World Watch Monitor.
References:
- Ethiopian state considers restricting ‘Christian activity’ to church buildings (World Watch Monitor)
