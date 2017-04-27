Catholic World News

Alvin Plantinga, American philosopher, wins Templeton Prize

April 27, 2017

Alvin Plantinga, a Protestant philosopher who has advanced arguments for belief in God, has been named the 2017 winner of the Templeton Prize.

Plantinga, a Calvinist who was once described by Time magazine as “America’s leading orthodox Protestant philosopher of God,” has taught at Calvin College and at Notre Dame.

The Templeton Prize, which carries a stipend of about $1.4 million, is awarded annually to an individual who has “made an exceptional contribution to affirming life’s spiritual dimension.” Previous winners include Anglican Archishop Desmond Tutu, the Dalai Lama, Michael Novak, Charles Colson, Father Stanley Jaki, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Billy Graham, Chiara Lubich, and Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

