Zambian bishops rap government’s arrest of opposition leader

April 27, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Zambia have criticized the arrest of an opposition-party leader, saying that police actions should not be used to “settle political scores.”

Hakainde Hichilema was arrested and accused of treason after he disrupted a motorcade of President Edgar Lungu. Police broke into his home and arrested him at night, the bishops noted, rather than summoning him to answer charges.

Hichilema lost narrowly to Lungu in elections last August. The Zambian bishops’ conference noted with concern that the election had been marred by violence, and the climate of violence still prevails.

