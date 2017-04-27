Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Catholic Action

April 27, 2017

Pope Francis met on April 27 with representatives of Catholic Action, who were in Rome for a conference marking the 150th anniversary of their organization.

The Pope encouraged Catholic Action to renew its sense of purpose, being faithful to the original founding principles of the organization, which is devoted to service especially at the local level.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!