A Christian must be a ‘witness to obedience,’ Pope tells congregation

April 27, 2017

Pope Francis told a congregation at daily Mass on April 27 that “a Christian is a witness to obedience,” not a status-seeker.

The Pope was commenting on the day’s reading, in which St. Peter tells the Sanhedrin that he will obey God rather than men, and will not cease to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Pope Francis said: “Jesus is not the testimonial of an idea, of a philosophy, of a company, of a bank or of power: he is a testimonial of obedience.”

Christians follow the Lord in their obedience to God’s will, even if the result is persecution, the Pope said. He remarked that “being a Christian has nothing to do with social status, it is not a lifestyle that makes one feel good; being a Christian means being a witness of obedience and the life of a Christian is full of insults and persecutions.”

