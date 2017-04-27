Virginia: Catholic religious-education teachers decline to affirm Catholic faith, resign
April 27, 2017
The Washington Post provides sympathetic coverage to Catholic religious-education teachers in the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, who resigned their posts rather than takign an oath of fidelity to the Church.
The diocese has asked teachers who volunteer to teach the Catholic faith to certify that they are, in fact, believers in the Catholic faith.
The Post found five teachers—out of roughly 5,000 in the diocese—who refused to take the fidelity oath.
References:
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: margieP -
Today 6:44 PM ET USA
Well frankly, who needs 'em! Hopefully they were then fired fro their jobs or released from their volunteer work.
-
Posted by: mwean7331 -
Today 6:34 PM ET USA
I'm confused. Am I missing something here? If you truly are a Catholic why you would be unwilling to take an oath of fidelity to the one true faith? Isn't that what the martyrs have done through the centuries. They were willing to die for the faith.