Virginia: Catholic religious-education teachers decline to affirm Catholic faith, resign

April 27, 2017

The Washington Post provides sympathetic coverage to Catholic religious-education teachers in the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, who resigned their posts rather than takign an oath of fidelity to the Church.

The diocese has asked teachers who volunteer to teach the Catholic faith to certify that they are, in fact, believers in the Catholic faith.

The Post found five teachers—out of roughly 5,000 in the diocese—who refused to take the fidelity oath.

