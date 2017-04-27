Catholic World News

Foster unity and peace, Pope tells Papal Foundation

April 27, 2017

Pope Francis received members of the US-based Papal Foundation in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace on April 27 and expressed his gratitude “for your desire to assist the Church’s efforts to proclaim that message of hope to the ends of the earth and to work for the spiritual and material advancement of our brothers and sisters throughout the world, especially in developing countries.”

“Each of us, as a living member of Christ’s body, is called to foster the unity and peace that is the Father’s will, in Christ, for our human family and all its members,” the Pope continued. “I ask you, as a vital part of your commitment to the work of the Papal Foundation, to pray for the needs of the poor, the conversion of hearts, the spread of the Gospel, and the Church’s growth in holiness and missionary zeal.”

