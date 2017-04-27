Catholic World News

16 nations named ‘egregious’ religious-freedom violators

April 27, 2017

In its newly released annual report, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is urging the State Department to designate or redesignate 16 nations as “countries of particular concern” (CPCs) because they are nations in which there are “particularly severe violations of religious freedom that are systematic, ongoing and egregious.”

The nations include ten current CPCs—Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—as well six other nations: the Central African Republic, Nigeria, Pakistan, Russia, Syria, and Vietnam.

The federal commission found that in 12 other nations—Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Cuba, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, and Turkey—“religious freedom violations are severe but do not fully meet the CPC standard.”

