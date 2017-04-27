Catholic World News

USCCB, Catholic Charities: don’t cut domestic anti-poverty programs

April 27, 2017

Citing a dozen federal programs by name, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development and the president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA called upon members of Congress to “oppose proposed damaging cuts or structural changes to domestic anti-poverty programs that would undermine assistance to people in need.”

“In a time of great uncertainty for many, those struggling on the margins must be among our highest national priorities,” Bishop Frank Dewane and Sister Donna Markham wrote in a letter to members of Congress. “If Congress increases defense spending, there ought to be corresponding increases in spending on programs for those most in need.”

References: