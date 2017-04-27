Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan criticizes Democratic Party chairman’s pro-abortion comments

April 27, 2017

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee said that the Committee would not support pro-life Democratic candidates—prompting criticism from Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York.

“Every Democrat, like every American, should support a woman’s right to make her own choices about her body and her health,” said chairman Tom Perez. “That is not negotiable and should not change city by city or state by state.”

“The recent pledge by the Democratic National Committee chair to support only candidates who embrace the radical unrestricted abortion license is very disturbing,” responded Cardinal Dolan, who serves as chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “The Democratic Party platform already endorses abortion throughout the nine months of pregnancy, even forcing taxpayers to fund it; and now the DNC says that to be a Democrat—indeed to be an American—requires supporting that extreme agenda.”

Cardinal Dolan added:

True solidarity with pregnant women and their children transcends all party lines. Abortion doesn’t empower women. Indeed, women deserve better than abortion. In the name of diversity and inclusion, pro-life and pro-’choice’ Democrats, alike, should challenge their leadership to recant this intolerant position.

