Cardinal Dolan criticizes Democratic Party chairman’s pro-abortion comments
April 27, 2017
The chairman of the Democratic National Committee said that the Committee would not support pro-life Democratic candidates—prompting criticism from Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York.
“Every Democrat, like every American, should support a woman’s right to make her own choices about her body and her health,” said chairman Tom Perez. “That is not negotiable and should not change city by city or state by state.”
“The recent pledge by the Democratic National Committee chair to support only candidates who embrace the radical unrestricted abortion license is very disturbing,” responded Cardinal Dolan, who serves as chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “The Democratic Party platform already endorses abortion throughout the nine months of pregnancy, even forcing taxpayers to fund it; and now the DNC says that to be a Democrat—indeed to be an American—requires supporting that extreme agenda.”
Cardinal Dolan added:
True solidarity with pregnant women and their children transcends all party lines. Abortion doesn’t empower women. Indeed, women deserve better than abortion.
In the name of diversity and inclusion, pro-life and pro-’choice’ Democrats, alike, should challenge their leadership to recant this intolerant position.
Posted by: Bernadette -
Today 7:44 PM ET USA
AMEN to that! Diversity and Inclusion are "buzzwords" that have signaled trouble, troube, trouble. "Jesus Chrit, the same Yesterday, Today, and Forever!" We can count on Him to lead us to Truth.
Posted by: karenobray5027 -
Today 6:16 PM ET USA
Thank you, Cardinal Dolan...It's about time! So many Catholics, jumping on the social justice bandwagon, have become "Democrat first, Catholic second" that it's put our Church, our Constitution, our culture, and our civilization itself in great peril. And thank you, Catholic Culture, for providing a forum for truth.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 6:01 AM ET USA
"In the name of diversity and inclusion." Huh? In the name of buzzwords? How about in the name of God and His Church? What is becoming intolerable is the straw man of a Church that hates the poor and marginalized, a Church that excludes sinners. In my lifetime I have never known such a Church, although there have been a few clerics... And where has C. Dolan been living for the last 30+ years? The Democrat party has been pushing its politicians to support abortion all over the world for decades.