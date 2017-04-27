Action Alert!
Good news!   We have a $14,000 Easter Challenge Grant, and there is $13,165 left to match.   Your gift now will count twice!
Catholic World News

Vatican support for Venezuelan cardinal

April 27, 2017

The Vatican has expressed support for Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas, two weeks after a leftist mob burst into a basilica where he was celebrating Mass.

On April 26, the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference’s media office tweeted, “Card. Urosa receives a call from the Vatican in solidarity against the attacks on the Church and the grave crisis which the Venezuelan people suffer.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Easter Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.