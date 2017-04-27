Catholic World News

Vatican support for Venezuelan cardinal

April 27, 2017

The Vatican has expressed support for Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas, two weeks after a leftist mob burst into a basilica where he was celebrating Mass.

On April 26, the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference’s media office tweeted, “Card. Urosa receives a call from the Vatican in solidarity against the attacks on the Church and the grave crisis which the Venezuelan people suffer.”

