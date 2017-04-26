Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals concludes meetings, sets new session for June

April 26, 2017

The Council of Cardinals has concluded a 3-day meeting, during which the group discussed plans for the possible reorganization of the Congregation for Evangelization,. the Pontifical Council for New Evangelization, and the Vatican tribunals.

The nine cardinals also had an extended discussion on the recruitment and training of 5 officials to serve in the Roman Curia, and the relationship between the Curia and national bishops’ conferences.

As usual, Cardinal George Pell gave the group an update on the work of the Secretariat for the Economy, and Cardinal Sean O’Malley spoke about the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Pope Francis participated fully in the discussions, except on Wednesday when he held his regular weekly public audience.

This was the 19th meeting of the Council of Cardinals. The group’s next sessions will be June 12- 14. The Vatican has not indicated when the group might produce its long-awaited plan for reorganization of the Vatican offices.

