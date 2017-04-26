Catholic World News

Brazilian bishop backs national strike to oppose government austerity plan

April 26, 2017

A Brazilian bishop has endorsed a national strike, called by union leaders for April 28 to protest the government’s plans for labor and pension reforms.

“I urge you all to take part, to make the call for justice and dignity,” said Bishop Francesco Biasin of Barra do Piraí-Volta Redonda. “This is a just cause: to defend acquired rights, and the dignity of every person, especially the poor and the helpless.”

The proposed legislation would raise the retirement age and trim workers’ benefits, as part of a plan to cut enormous government budget deficits.

