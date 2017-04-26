Catholic World News

Friar killed, deacon hurt as robbers hit Madagascar friary

April 26, 2017

A Capuchin friar was killed and a deacon badly wounded when would-be robbers broke into a friary in Madagascar on April 22, the Fides news service reports.

A young deacon named Jeremy was on duty when the assailants burst into the offices of Radio Don Bosco in the early hours of the morning. Father Eric Franck Randriamiandrinirinarivo rushed to the scene with a shotgun, but was immediately shot and killed.

Police have arrested several suspects in connection with the crime. The robbers are believed to have been hoping to seize the friary’s bell—which could have been melted down, and the metals sold on the black market. An earlier robbery attempt had been thwarted during Holy Week when friars frightened off intruders.

