Pakistan: tight security measures make Christian schools like prisons

April 26, 2017

Catholic schools in Pakistan have begun to look like prisons because of the security measures that are needed to guard against terrorist attacks, Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore has said.

The archbishop reported that schools are now surrounded by high walls, sometimes topped by barbed wire, and equipped with video monitors and armed guards. The government, which provided extra security for Christian churches during the Easter season, has now told church administrators that they must make their own security provisions. “It’s a big, big, financial burden,” said the archbishop.

Christian schools and institutions in Pakistan have sometimes been the targets of attacks by Islamic zealots.

