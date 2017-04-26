Catholic World News

Irish Catholic hospital agrees to provide legal abortion services

April 26, 2017

St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, an institution administered by the Sisters of Charity, has agreed to provide legal abortions, as part of a deal that will make the National Maternity Hospital a part of St. Vincent’s.

James Menton, the chairman of the National Maternity Hospital, announced: “In line with current policy and procedures..., any medical procedure which is in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Ireland will be carried out at the new hospital.”

In a related story, the Irish Independent disclosed that some abortions have already been performed at St. Vincent’s, under the terms of new Irish legislation allowing for legal abortion if the mother’s health is in danger.

Nevertheless, a representative the Irish Midwives Association said that members of her group did not want to work at a hospital with a religious affiliation. Ally Murphy argued that no religious order should be entitled to make decisions about the policies of a medical institution.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!