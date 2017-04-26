Catholic World News

Study finds increasing repression of religious believers

April 26, 2017

The Pew Research Center has released a study finding that repression of groups of religious believers is on the increase.

“The share of countries with ‘high’ or ‘very high’ levels of government restrictions—i.e., laws, policies and actions that restrict religious beliefs and practices—ticked up from 24% in 2014 to 25% in 2015,” the study found. “Meanwhile, the percentage of countries with high or very high levels of social hostilities—i.e., acts of religious hostility by private individuals, organizations or groups in society—increased in 2015, from 23% to 27%.”

References:

