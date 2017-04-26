Catholic World News

Mexico: archdiocese denounces killing of women

April 26, 2017

The publication of the Archdiocese of Mexico City has denounced domestic violence and the killing of women.

Stating that six women are killed in Mexico every day, the editorial also noted that the majority of women who disappear are between 15 and 18 years old. These young women “are not important to the authorities, since the dead and missing do not vote.”

