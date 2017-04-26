Catholic World News

Prelates call on Europe to be ‘free of populism,’ return to ‘Christian and human values’

April 26, 2017

The primates of Poland, Francis, Spain, and Bohemia gathered in Gniezno, Poland, for the 600th anniversary of the decision that the archbishop of Gniezno would also be Primate of Poland.

“Europe needs consensus based on Christian and human values, grown in the spirit of solidarity and subsidiarity, free of populism and selfishness,” the primates said in a joint statement. “We will not overcome the multiple forms of the current crisis unless we bow down and draw from the sources, without which the European values—freedom, justice, human dignity and respect of the common good—are hardly understandable.”

