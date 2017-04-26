Catholic World News

Pope Francis gives surprise TED talk at conference on ‘the future you’

April 26, 2017

Pope Francis has made a surprise recorded video appearance at the annual TED conference in Vancouver.The conference’s theme is “the future you.”

During his 18-minute talk, Pope Francis said he liked the theme because “while looking at tomorrow, it invites us to open a dialogue today, to look at the future through a ‘you.’”

“We can only build the future by standing together, including everyone,” he said, as he spoke about importance of “educating people to a true solidarity” and the “revolution of tenderness.” In doing so, he referred to the Good Samaritan and Mother Teresa.

“The more powerful you are, the more your actions will have an impact on people, the more responsible you are to act humbly,” the Pope added. “If you don’t, your power will ruin you, and you will ruin the other.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!