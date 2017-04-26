Catholic World News

Pope offers Mass for Coptic patriarch

April 26, 2017

Pope Francis offered Mass on April 25, the Feast of St. Mark, for Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria, the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church.

The Church in Alexandria traces its origin to St. Mark, and the Mass took place three days before Pope Francis’s apostolic journey to Egypt.

During the Mass—attended by members of the Council of Cardinal Advisors—the Pope preached on evangelization, calling on the faithful to pray for the grace to go out of themselves in order to proclaim the Gospel with humility.

