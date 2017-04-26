Catholic World News

Pope reflects on ‘the promise that gives hope’

April 26, 2017

Reflecting on Christ’s words at the conclusion of St. Matthew’s Gospel (“I am with you all days, to the end of the age”), Pope Francis devoted his April 26 general audience to “the promise that gives hope.”

“During this Easter season, our catechesis on Christian hope reflects on the resurrection of Jesus the basis of our firm trust in God’s constant protection and love,” Pope Francis said to those gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Saint Matthew’s Gospel begins with the birth of Jesus as Emmanuel—“God with us”—and concludes with the Risen Lord’s promise that he will remain with us always, to the end of the age.”

“At every step of life’s journey, God is at our side, leading us as he did the patriarchs of old, to the goal of our earthly pilgrimage,” the Pope continued. “His care lasts ‘to the end of the age’; the heavens and the earth will pass away, yet he will continue to watch over us in his loving providence.”

The Pope added:

From ancient times, Christian hope has been symbolized by the anchor, as a sign of its firm basis in God’s promises, which have been fulfilled in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. Because our trust is in God, and not in ourselves or this world, we readily take up Jesus’ invitation to follow him, nor do we lose heart before life’s difficulties, disappointments and defeats. May our hope in victory of the Risen Christ confirm us on every step of our journey towards the fullness of eternal life.

