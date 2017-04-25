Catholic World News

Norcia monastery to move outside town

April 25, 2017

The Benedictine monks who established a community in Norcia in 2000 have announced plans to move out of the town, to set up a new monastery in the neighboring hills.

The historic basilica in the birthplace of St. Benedict, where the monks had lived, was destroyed by last year’s earthquakes, and the monks moved to a temporary site outside the town. Now the monks of Norcia have announced that their move will be permanent.

The European Union and the Italian government have pledged funds to rebuild the basilica. However, the Archdiocese of Spoleto-Norcia, which holds title to the property, reportedly wants to build a modern structure. In an Easter message, the Benedictine community revealed that the archdiocese has “asked us to free up space in our buildings in town... for their own needs.”

