Indian archbishop accused of attempting to poison former archdiocesan spokesman

April 25, 2017

An Indian priest has filed a criminal complaint alleging that his archbishop attemped to poison him, in a bizarre legal case.

Father Anand Muttungal, a former spokesman for the Archdiocese of Bhopal, alleges that Archbishop Leo Cornelio conspired with other archdiocesan officials to administer poison to him, after Father Muttungal raised questions about the possible misuse of church funds. Another priest of the archdiocese has testified that the archbishop urged him to administer the poison.

Archbishop Cornelio says that the charges are unfounded. “Truth should prevail,” he said. But a secular court has ruled that the case should go to trial.

