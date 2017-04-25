Catholic World News

Tight security, a ‘new normal,’ for papal trip to Egypt

April 25, 2017

Security will be tight when Pope Francis travels to Egypt on April 28, presidential spokesman Greg Burke told reporters, but there are no specific threats.

At an April 25 briefing, Burke said that security considerations are now an important part of planning for any papal trip—that “we live in a world where it is now something that is part of life.” But he said that the Pontiff would not make major concessions for safety.

Pope Francis will travel in a “normal” car while he is in Egypt, and will arrive in an golf cart to celebrate Mass in an outdoor stadium on April 29. The Pope, along with the Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II, will visit the church of Sts. Peter and Paul in Cairo, the site of a December 2016 bombing that killed 24 people.

