Catholic bishops deplore failure to find consensus in Democratic Republic of Congo

April 25, 2017

The Catholic bishops of the Democratic Republic of Congo have called for an end to a political impasse, which now threatens plans for new presidential elections this year.

Late in March the Catholic bishops withdrew from the role they had held in mediating talks between the government of President Joseph Kabila and opposition leaders. The bishops said at the time that the process—which had produced “New Year’s Eve agreements” calling for elections in 2017—was now stalled.

In a further setback, Kabila unilaterally appointed a prime minister for a national-unity government, Bruno Tshibala, in what the bishops’ conference described as “a distortion” of the New Year’s Eve agreements. The accord had called for a consensus appointment, but Kabila acted on his own after opposition leaders failed to unite behind a candidate.

