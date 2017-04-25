Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals studying tribunals, staffing issues

April 25, 2017

The Council of Cardinals is studying the work of the Vatican tribunals, and addressing questions about Vatican staff appointments, in meetings with Pope Francis this week.

The Council of Cardinals—the group of nine prelates advising the Pontiff on questions of Vatican reorganization—has scheduled meetings for April 24 through 26. Pope Francis is expected to attend all of the working sessions, except when he holds his weekly public audience on Wednesday.

The agenda for this week’s meeting also includes discussion of possible shifts in the responsibilities of existing Vatican offices.

This is the 19th meeting of the Council of Cardinals.

