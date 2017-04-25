Catholic World News

Catholic vote divided in French presidential run-off

April 25, 2017

Catholic voters have no clear-cut preference in the French presidential election, which now pits Emmanuel Macron against Marine Le Pen, according to opinion polls.

The French bishops have steered clear of any endorsement, although in the past the bishops’ conference has indicated disapproval of Le Pen’s call for restrictions on immigration.

