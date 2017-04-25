Catholic World News

Pope, in video message, pays tribute to priest-educator

April 25, 2017

Appearing on video, Pope Francis has released a message on the occasion of the publication of the collected works of Father Lorenzo Milani (1923-67), an educator.

“Going to school means opening the mind and heart to reality, to the richness of its aspects, its dimensions,” the Pope stated. He went on say that Father Milani saw the Church “as a field hospital to help the wounded, and to help make the lives of the marginalized and discarded better.”

The Vatican has announced that the Pope will make a pilgrimage to Father Milani’s tomb in June (see related story).

