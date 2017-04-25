Catholic World News

‘In China, unregistered churches are driving a religious revolution’

April 25, 2017

The Atlantic has published a profile of a Protestant congregation in Chengdu, China, that the government neither officially recognizes nor has shut down.

A policeman visits the church weekly, and worshippers at the church consent to giving their name and address to police as a condition of membership.

The number of Protestants in China has soared from 1 million in 1949 to over 60 million today, according to the article, and the majority worship in churches not recognized by the government.

