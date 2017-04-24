Boston archdiocese opens first new church in 60 years
April 24, 2017
For the first time in over 60 years, the Archdiocese of Boston has dedicated a new church.
The church of Our Lady of Good Voyage, located in the city’s seaport district, is not actually a new parish; it replaces a church that was closed to make way for massive new development on the waterfront.
The church—a small building nestled between high-rise structures—cost $10 million to build. The project took three years, largely because of the difficulty in reaching agreement between archdiocesan officials and city planning agents, who wanted a building that would blend with the surrounding neighborhood.
-
Posted by: bernie4871 -
Apr. 24, 2017 6:18 PM ET USA
Wonder how many they had to close in order to justify opening this one.