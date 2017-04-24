Catholic World News

Boston archdiocese opens first new church in 60 years

April 24, 2017

For the first time in over 60 years, the Archdiocese of Boston has dedicated a new church.

The church of Our Lady of Good Voyage, located in the city’s seaport district, is not actually a new parish; it replaces a church that was closed to make way for massive new development on the waterfront.

The church—a small building nestled between high-rise structures—cost $10 million to build. The project took three years, largely because of the difficulty in reaching agreement between archdiocesan officials and city planning agents, who wanted a building that would blend with the surrounding neighborhood.

References: