‘Newman Guide’ colleges show steady growth, report says

April 24, 2017

The 10th-anniversary edition of The Newman Guide, published to help draw attention to authentically Catholic colleges, shows a pattern of strong growth among the schools recommended for their fidelity to Church teaching.

“In the last 10 years, the institutions recommended in The Newman Guide have experienced remarkable success while remaining committed to a strong Catholic identity,” said Patrick Reilly, the president of the Cardinal Newman Society, which publishes the annual guide. Among the report’s findings:

Thomas Aquinas College in California has reached its highest-ever enrollment level, and announced the opening of a new campus in Massachusetts.

Christendom College in Virginia has also reached a new high in enrollment, and launched a $40 million capital campaign.

Wyoming Catholic College has seen 150% growth in seven years; Ave Maria University in Florida has seen 75% growth, and Benedictine College in Kansas 43% growth.

For Benedictine, last year was the 19th consecutive year of enrollment increase, and reports daily Mass attendance of about 625 students.

Thomas More College in New Hampshire has seen 7 straight years of growth, while adding internships in Spain and pilgrimages to Poland along with existing programs in Rome and at Oxford.

