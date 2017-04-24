Catholic World News

Pope decries ‘rigid’ and ‘rationalistic’ theology

April 24, 2017

In his homily at a morning Mass on April 24, Pope Francis said that the Holy Spirit enables believers to “go forward along the parth of the Spirit without compromise, without rigidity.”

The Pope said that some Christians appear to believe that “the Word was not made flesh, it was made law.” He said that Church history is marked by struggles against a “rationalistic mentality,” characterized by “a theology of ‘yes, you can; no, you can’t.’“ This attitude, he said, violates “the liberty of the Spirit, the rebirth of the Spirit that gives liberty.”

References: