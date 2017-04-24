Pope decries ‘rigid’ and ‘rationalistic’ theology
April 24, 2017
In his homily at a morning Mass on April 24, Pope Francis said that the Holy Spirit enables believers to “go forward along the parth of the Spirit without compromise, without rigidity.”
The Pope said that some Christians appear to believe that “the Word was not made flesh, it was made law.” He said that Church history is marked by struggles against a “rationalistic mentality,” characterized by “a theology of ‘yes, you can; no, you can’t.’“ This attitude, he said, violates “the liberty of the Spirit, the rebirth of the Spirit that gives liberty.”
Posted by: ALC -
Apr. 24, 2017 6:43 PM ET USA
In the immortal words of Ronald Regan, "There you go again." What is it with this Pope using the word rigid when he talks about anyone who sees things a little differently from him or who wants to actually retain Church teachings.
Posted by: bernie4871 -
Apr. 24, 2017 6:41 PM ET USA
I started to make a snarky remark about this short news item and then I read the longer version. It so confused my humble powers of understanding that I realized it was better to remain silent.