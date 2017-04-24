Catholic World News

Gay activist hired for communications job in Oslo diocese

April 24, 2017

The Diocese of Oslo, Norway, is under fire for hiring a communications official who has been involved with the gay-rights movement.

Petter Stocke-Nicolaisen, who has been active in the “Pride” movement, was hired as an editor for the diocesan communications department. Stocke-Nicolaisen is not a Catholic.

A spokesman for the diocese said that Stocke-Nicolaisen was not hired because of his beliefs but his technical competence. “We do not ask about people’s sexual orientation,” he said.

