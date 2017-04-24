Catholic World News

Gay activist hired for communications job in Oslo diocese

April 24, 2017

The Diocese of Oslo, Norway, is under fire for hiring a communications official who has been involved with the gay-rights movement.

Petter Stocke-Nicolaisen, who has been active in the “Pride” movement, was hired as an editor for the diocesan communications department. Stocke-Nicolaisen is not a Catholic.

A spokesman for the diocese said that Stocke-Nicolaisen was not hired because of his beliefs but his technical competence. “We do not ask about people’s sexual orientation,” he said.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Easter Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.