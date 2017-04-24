Catholic World News

Australian bishops oppose drive to legalize assisted suicide

April 24, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Victoria, Australia have issued a pastoral letter opposing a new drive to legalize physician-assisted suicide.

The letter argues that “euthanasia euthanasia and assisted suicide are the opposite of care and represent the abandonment of the sick and the suffering, of older and dying persons.” The bishops urge the faithful to take action to protect human life, contacting legislators and encouraging emphasis on palliative care for those who are terminally ill.

The pastoral letter is signed by Archbishop Denis Hart of Melbourne, Bishop Paul Bird of Ballarat, Bishop Patrick O’Regan of Sale, and Bishop Les Tomlinson of Sandhurst.

