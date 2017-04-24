Catholic World News

100,000 attend Divine Mercy devotions in El Salvador

April 24, 2017

A stunning crowd estimated at 100,000 joined in a weekend of Divine Mercy devotions at a shrine in El Salvador this weekend.

The Divine Mercy Hills shrine in Misamis Oriental, in El Salvador City, was crowded throughout the weekend for the 2-day event. Police deployed special units along the national highway to ease traffic congestion for the weekend.

