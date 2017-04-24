Catholic World News

Papal reference to ‘concentration camps’ for Europe’s refugees draws criticism

April 24, 2017

Pope Francis drew new controversy on April 22 when he compared the transit centers for European migrants to “concentration camps.”

During a ceremony at St. Bartholomew’s basilica, which was devoted to honoring present-day Christan martyrs (see today’s separate CWN headline story), the Pope spoke about the refugee camps, and said that “many of them are like concentration camps, because they are so crowded.”

That remark drew a mild rebuke from the American Jewish Committee (AJC). “There is no comparison” between refugee camps and the Nazi concentration camps, said David Harris, the head of the AJC. “The conditions in which migrants are currently living in some European countries may well be difficult, and deserve still greater international attention, but concentration camps they certainly are not.”

The Vatican noted that Pope Francis was speaking without a text, implicitly acknowledging that his chioce of words was unfortunate.

References: