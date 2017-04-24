Catholic World News

French priest beatified in Spain

April 24, 2017

Father Louis-Antoine-Rose Ormières Lacase (1801-90), a French priest who spent the last years of his life in Spain, was beatified at Oviedo Cathedral on April 22.

Cardinal Angelo Amato, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, presided at the beatification Mass.

Blessed Ormières “spent his many human and spiritual qualities at the service of education, and for this he founded the Congregation of the Sisters of the Guardian Angel,” Pope Francis said during his Regina Coeli address on April 23. “May his example and his intercession help, in particular, all those who work in schools and in the educational field.”

